ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the "New York State on PAUSE" executive order, a new directive that all non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions effective at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Guidance on essential services under the executive order is as follows:
ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES OR ENTITIES, including any for profit or non-profit, regardless of the nature of the service, the function they perform, or its corporate or entity structure, are not subject to the in-person restriction.
The governor notes that essential businesses must continue to comply with the guidance and directives for maintaining a clean and safe work environment issued by the Department of Health.
This guidance is issued by the New York State Department of Economic Development (Empire State Development) and applies to each business location individually and is intended to assist businesses in determining whether they are an essential business and steps to request such designation.
For purposes of Executive Order 202.6, "Essential Business," means:
1. Essential Health Care Operations, Including:
research and laboratory services
hospitals
walk-in-care health facilities
emergency veterinary and livestock services
elder care
medical wholesale and distribution
home health care workers or aides for the elderly
doctor and emergency dental
nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers
2. Essential Infrastructure, Including:
utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission
public water and wastewater
telecommunications and data centers
airports/airlines
transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages
hotels, and places of accommodation
3. Essential Manufacturing, Including:
food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
chemicals
medical equipment/instruments
pharmaceuticals
sanitary products
telecommunications
microelectronics/semi-conductor
agriculture/farms
household paper products
4. Essential Retail, Including:
grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
pharmacies
convenience stores
farmer's markets
gas stations
restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery)
hardware and building material stores
5. Essential Services, Including:
trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal
mail and shipping services
laundromats
building cleaning and maintenance
child care services
auto repair
warehouse/distribution and fulfillment
funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries
storage for essential businesses
animal shelters
6. News Media
7. Financial Institutions, Including:
banks
insurance
payroll
accounting
services related to financial markets
8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:
homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
food banks
human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
9. Construction, Including:
skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
10. Defense
defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
11. Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses, Including:
law enforcement
fire prevention and response
building code enforcement
security
emergency management and response
building cleaners or janitors
general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
automotive repair
disinfection
12. Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:
logistics
technology support for online services
child care programs and services
government owned or leased buildings
essential government services
If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an essential business.
Houses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended no congregate services be held and social distance maintained.
Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function as described above, should only be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.
To request designation as an essential business, click here.
Restrictions on requesting designation as an essential business:
Any business that only has a single occupant/employee (i.e. gas station) has been deemed exempt and need not submit a request to be designated as an essential business.
Businesses ordered to close on Monday, March 15, 2020 under the restrictions on any gathering with 50 or more participants, including but not limited to, bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, casinos, auditoriums, concerts, conferences, worship services, sporting events, and physical fitness centers, are presumed to be compliant with NYS issued restrictions and must remain closed and are not eligible for designation as an essential business for purposes of this guidance.
For Guidance on cleaning and disinfection of facilities, refer to the New York State Department of Health Interim Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfection of Public and Private Facilities for COVID -19 at:
http://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/docs/cleaning_guidance _general_building.pdf.
For further information: New York State Department of Health's COVID-19 Webpage https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home