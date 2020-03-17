ALBANY — New York will need as many as 110,000 hospital beds when the coronavirus hits its peak in the state in about 45 days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

That is more than double the state's current capacity.

"That, my friends, is the problem," Cuomo said. "That's the challenge. The numbers are daunting."

Even if the actual need ends up on the lower end of estimates at closer to 55,000 beds, the state still doesn’t have enough. New York currently has 53,000 beds and many are occupied now, Cuomo said.

The state also needs more intensive care beds, somewhere between 18,600 and 37,200, Cuomo said. Those are staggering numbers, given that New York has just 3,000 ICU beds statewide right now.

Ventilators are another concern. The state has about 4,000, not including a separate stockpile with several hundred more, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

New York could need thousands more, but they’re difficult to get at the moment. Other places already hit by the virus have been buying them up.

"It is a frightening time on every level," Cuomo said.

The governor announced several moves yesterday meant to starting boosting the health care system’s capacity.

NY must prepare health care system for coronavirus wave or it will buckle, Cuomo says

He said he’s working with the National Guard, unions and private developers to identify sites in the state that could be converted to temporary health care facilities. That could include places like college dorms or former nursing homes.

Additionally, the state Health Department is working to relax rules that would give hospitals flexibility to pack more patients into existing rooms.

The state also plans to start reaching out to retired doctors and nurses to make sure health care facilities have enough staff to meet the expected influx of coronavirus patients. Cuomo asked retired staffers to sign up online to be put on call in the crisis.

Cuomo repeated his call for help from the federal government, especially with matters like construction of temporary hospitals and access to more ventilators. The governor sparred with President Donald Trump on Twitter on Monday, but said he had a productive talk with him on the phone earlier today.

The president pledged his help, Cuomo said. The state will cooperate fully with the federal government on the response, he added.

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

• Cuomo announced a three-way agreement with the Legislature on a bill guaranteeing job protection and pay for New Yorkers who have been quarantined as a result of novel coronavirus.

The program bill also includes the permanent comprehensive paid sick leave policy first advanced in the governor's FY 2021 executive budget proposal.

This follows the governor's announcement last week that the state will guarantee two full weeks of paid leave for all state workers who are subject to a mandatory or precautionary order of quarantine as a result of the novel coronavirus.

• Cuomo announced that the state's drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing facility opens today on Long Island.

He also authorized the state to open drive-through COVID-19 mobile testing facilities in Suffolk County, Rockland County and on Staten Island.

This follows the New Rochelle mobile testing center, which opened March 13. Drive-through mobile testing facilities help keep people who are sick or at risk of having contracted coronavirus out of healthcare facilities where they could infect other people.

• The state is reaching out to qualified former doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals to supplement the personnel at hospitals. The State Department of Health and the State Education Department have sent letters to retired health care professionals and all schools of nursing, public health and medicine encouraging qualified health care personnel to sign up for on-call work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthcare professionals who wish to sign up can contact the State Department of Health at health.ny.gov/assistance.

• To address the immediate need of employees affected by COVID-19 who are subject to mandatory or precautionary orders of quarantine or isolation, the governor's legislation will provide the following:

Employers with 10 or fewer employees and a net income less than $1 million will provide job protection for the duration of the quarantine order and guarantee their workers access to Paid Family Leave and disability benefits (short-term disability) for the period of quarantine including wage replacement for their salaries up to $150,000.

Employers with 11-99 employees and employers with 10 or fewer employees and a net income greater than $1 million will provide at least 5 days of paid sick leave, job protection for the duration of the quarantine order, and guarantee their workers access to Paid Family Leave and disability benefits (short-term disability) for the period of quarantine including wage replacement for their salaries up to $150,000.

Employers with 100 or more employees, as well as all public employers (regardless of number of employees), will provide at least 14 days of paid sick leave and guarantee job protection for the duration of the quarantine order.

The provisions of the quarantine legislation are set to take effect immediately upon passage, ensuring that New York workers will be able to take advantage of these benefits.

The legislation also includes the comprehensive paid sick leave proposal that was advanced by the Governor as part of his State of the State and FY 2021 Executive Budget, which will be effective 180 days after enactment. Specifically, the legislation provides:

Employers with 4 or fewer employees and a net income less than $1 million will provide at least 5 days of unpaid sick leave each year.

Employers with 5-99 employees and employers with 4 or fewer employees and a net income greater than $1 million will provide at least 5 days of paid sick leave each year.

Employers with 100 or more employees will provide at least 7 days of paid sick leave each year.