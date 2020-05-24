Campgrounds and RV sites can reopen on Memorial Day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.
All veterinarian service can restart on Tuesday, he said. Until now, veterinarians were providing only emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo also announced that professional sports teams could start training programs. It wasn’t immediately clear whether some teams were poised to do that.
Cuomo today reported another 109 people have died because of Covid-19. Overall, the state has reported 23,388 deaths from the coronavirus.