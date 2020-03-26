CUBA — The Rummage Rooms at Cuba First Baptist Church are closed until further notice.
Organizers said it was a hard decision, since the shop is a vital part of many households in the area. Anyone with emergency needs should contact the church office at (585) 968-1531.
Items for the Rummage Rooms will not be accepted at this time as well. The church asks that no one leave items by the door, as they will have to be disposed of until further notice.
"CFB appreciates the support of the community in this endeavor and hopes that soon the doors will be open again," the church said in a statement.