Three additional positive COVID-19 test results of Cattaraugus County residents were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 66.

There are currently 17 active COVID-19 cases county health officials are following — 46 people have recovered. Three people have died of the disease.

On Thursday there were 87 people in quarantine. Of 4,075 people tested in the county, 3,797 have reported back negative.

The 64th confirmed case is a male who lives in the northwest part of the county. He is a direct contact to a known positive COVID-19 person and was tested for COVID-19 on May 26 after he developed fever, cough, shortness of breath and body aches. Late Wednesday, his test results indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The 65th confirmed case is a female who lives in the northeast part of the county. She is a healthcare worker in a nursing home in Cattaraugus County, although health officials did not say which facility. She was tested for COVID-19 on May 22 as part of a recent requirement of all nursing home employees.

On Wednesday, her test results indicated that she was positive for the virus. She reports being asymptomatic, without a cough, fever or body aches. She had no idea where she contracted the virus.

Six healthcare workers at the county’s Pines nursing homes in Olean and Machias have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have been reported with the coronavirus. Residents in both nursing homes have been tested.

The 66th confirmed case is a man who resides in the northeast part of the county. He is a direct contact to a known positive COVID-19 person. He reports being asymptomatic, but was tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and on Wednesday his test results indicated that he was positive for the virus.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with, and the places that they have visited.

“We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, county public health director.

“Otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” he said.

“If travel is necessary, please wear a face covering while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people,” Watkins said.

Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider. Avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or hospital emergency room before calling, Watkins said.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.