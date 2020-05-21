BELMONT — More COVID-19 cases were reported across the region Thursday, but patients continue to recover locally.

The Allegany County Department of Health on Thursday reported that COVID-19 cases remained flat at 44 — with just one new case reported in almost two weeks. Meanwhile, 37 patients have recovered, with one new recovery reported Thursday. One death was reported in late March.

To date, 630 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 25 remain separated — the same number for the second day in a row.

ACCORD CORP. of Belmont is hoping to make the reopening for local businesses go a bit smoother. The nonprofit is offering a free webinar on May 27, “Reopening Allegany County,” to help businesses answer questions about reopening.

The meeting will discuss the state’s regional reopening plan, frequently asked questions on reopening and essential employer topics, and other areas of interest.

To join, visit http://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250344885 at 2 p.m. May 27. For questions, contact Ruby Lananger, business and loan manager at ACCORD, at (585) 268-7605 ext. 1711 or rlananger@accordcorp.org.

Western New York is in Phase 1 of four for business reopening. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: