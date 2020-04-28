OLEAN — As Cattaraugus County health officials continue to ramp up coronavirus testing, a 36th county resident tested positive for COVID-19. That is up one from Friday.

The man is from the southeast part of the county, which includes the Olean-Allegany-Portville area, according to Cattaraugus County Public Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

The man is in Buffalo General Hospital, where he was transferred after initially being taken to Olean General Hospital after a fall at his home on March 26.

He was tested recently after exhibiting symptoms at Buffalo General Hospital. It’s not clear where he contracted the virus, but the Health Department has begun contact tracing with his family.

With 16 residents testing positive, it has more cases than other sections. The northeast section has 13 positive cases, the southwest three and the northwest, four.

There are 10 active cases in Cattaraugus County, two of whom are hospitalized. There are 142 under mandatory quarantine. There have been 836 people tested in Cattaraugus County, 692 of which were negative.

Two county residents have died of COVID-19 and 24 have recovered from the disease.

Watkins said he expects the number of positive residents to go up as the number of those tested increases. Another 59 were tested at the drive-thru site in Allegany on Tuesday, he said.

In another development, another 26 county residents were tested for antibodies, Watkins said. The initial pool of 100 residents showed only 1% had previously had the coronavirus.

That increases the percentage of residents with antibodies to around 4%, Watkins said.

”That’s good to know," he said. "Still, I’d like to see it a little higher.”

The state average is around 14%, but includes the New York City area, which is the worst-hit region.

Six of the last 26 people tested showed COVID-19 antibodies, indicating they had the virus and had recovered. It’s unclear whether those antibodies are an indication the individual has a coronavirus immunity.

Watkins said he hopes the number of active cases remains relatively low in comparison to other areas of the state, where the total number of deaths exceeds 20,000. Neighboring Erie County has 233 deaths out of more than 3,200 positive coronavirus cases.

“We were one of the last regions of the state to find a high number of cases,” Watkins said. “Western New York may be one of the last regions to come back online.”

In the meantime, Watkins is urging residents to heed the governor’s executive order to stay at home and avoid all but essential travel.

“If you have to travel, cover your face when you are outside and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds as soon as you return home,” Watkins said.