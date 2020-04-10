WELLSVILLE — Daniel Covel is now leading the Jones Memorial Hospital nursing team as director of acute care nursing.

The challenging environment of COVID-19 highlights Covel’s belief in the importance of servant leadership.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on understanding what it means to be a leader in the acute care setting,” he said. “The challenges that occur naturally within healthcare, combined with the current Covid-19 crisis, requires unique approaches for unique situations to elevate the continued resilience and camaraderie among staff and providers.”

Since graduating from St. John Fisher College with a bachelor's degree in nursing, the Rochester-native has worked RN and leadership positions at healthcare facilities in North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and, most recently, New York City.

He said his focus throughout his career has been to understand what it means to be a leader in the acute care setting. His clinical focus has been in healthcare service lines and he has held leadership positions in neuroscience, cardiac nursing and critical care.

Continuing his career within the respected UR Medicine system is just one of the reasons Covel and his wife, Jeanette, chose to move to Wellsville.

With family in the Rochester, Buffalo, Dansville and Elmira areas, he said remaining close to nature and having the opportunity to buy property with an eye toward establishing an equine therapy center was another consideration.

“The opportunity to raise our daughter (Eliza, age 2) in a family-friendly environment also drew us to this area,” he added.

Donna Bliven, vice president of patient care services, said Jones is "delighted to have someone with Daniel’s experience joining our leadership team. Please join Jones Memorial in welcoming Daniel and his family to the Wellsville community.”