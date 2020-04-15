County ramps up testing as 27th resident tests positive for COVID-19

OLEAN — As the Cattaraugus County Health Department ramped up its COVID-19 testing Wednesday, a 27th county resident tested positive for the virus.

The resident, a man from the northeast corner of the county, is a Buffalo-area healthcare worker, according to Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.

The county resident and his family are among the 209 under mandatory quarantine, Watkins said. They were interviewed for contact tracing information and close contacts are being told to quarantine.

The healthcare worker was tested on Monday after experiencing body aches, fatigue and a cough. The test result was reported Wednesday afternoon. He was resting comfortably at home, Watkins said.

Health Department nurses make daily checks on individuals under quarantine. They record temperature information and ask if anyone has symptoms. A second contact is made each day by telephone to record a second temperature and ask about symptoms.

The healthcare worker’s supervisor was informed of the positive test, as well as the Erie County Health Department, so contact tracing involving patients can begin.

Watkins also reported that of the 459 COVID-19 tests the county has done, 386 have come back negative. He is still disappointed more test kits are not available here, but there is a nationwide shortage. Eight people have recovered from infection.

“We are getting a lot of requests for testing,” Watkins said.

This week, coronavirus testing shifted from the site outside the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean to the Allegany-Limestone bus garage because of colder weather with rain, snow and windy conditions, Watkins said.

The county recently received a shipment of 200 COVID-19 test kits, he said. Knowing additional test kits are available, healthcare providers have begun writing more prescriptions for COVID-19 tests for patients. They are forwarded to the health department, which schedules a time at the drive-through test site.

Personnel at the site took 15 test samples on Monday and Tuesday, and 20 on Wednesday, Watkins said.

“As soon as we get a large shipment in, we’ll be mass testing in the county,” Watkins said. “Our work is cut out for us.”

Meanwhile, Watkins tells county residents that the virus is widespread in the community right now. He stressed, if going outside, to assume that anyone you come in contact with, who you do not know, is COVD-19 positive.

Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s newest executive order, individuals will be required to wear a mask or facial covering if they are in settings in which 6-foot social distancing is not possible.

“I don’t want people to take it lightly,” Watkins said of the need to “stay at home as much as you can and wash your hands frequently.”

In Allegany County, confirmed cases of infection remained at 28 on Wednesday. Forty-eight people were in isolation or quarantine.

In Erie County, there have been more than 1,800 positive cases, with 479 reported recoveries from COVD-19. As of Wednesday evening, 104 people had died of complications caused by the disease.

In McKean County, Pa., the number of positive cases remained at four Wednesday, with four in Potter County as well.