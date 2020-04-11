LITTLE VALLEY — An employee of The Pines-Machias Campus has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the acting director of Catttaraugus County's nursing homes reported.
At this time, no residents have shown signs or symptoms infection, and no residents have tested positive for COVID-19, said Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator/acting director of nursing homes, Saturday.
Those staff members who have been in contact with the affected employee have been contacted by the county Health Department and given instruction to monitor for signs and symptoms and to report them immediately.
"All facility staff are screened at the start of their shift for symptoms and temperature prior to reporting to resident units," Reed said in the press statement. "The facility remains vigilant in monitoring all staff and residents for signs of illness under the guidance of the Cattaraugus County Health Department and New York State Department of Health."
Saturday's report of an infected employee comes as there is concern about COVID-19 infection in nursing homes.
On Friday, Olean General Hospital reported that a health care staffer had tested positive for COVID-19, while two more Cattaraugus County residents were reported with positive tests bringing the county total to 15.
In Allegany County, there were 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection as of Saturday afternoon. A total of 64 people were in isolation/quarantine.