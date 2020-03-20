ALBANY — New York is adding barber shops, salons and other personal care providers to its list of mandatory business closures.

The businesses must close statewide by 8 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today. The businesses will also shut down in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The four states have been acting in tandem on business closures.

The full list of new businesses required to close includes:

Barbers

Hair salons

Tattoo or piercing parlors

Nail salons

Hair removal services

Related personal care service businesses

The businesses are being required to close because they cannot provide their services while maintaining social distance, the state said.

New York and the other states have been ordering business shutdowns all week in response to the spread of the coronavirus. The initial round of closures included gyms, casinos and movie theaters. Bars and restaurant dining rooms also shut down, but takeout can continue.

The states later added shopping malls, bowling alleys and amusement parks to the list. They also limited gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

Cuomo has been ordering increasing restrictions on the number of employees who can come to work in person at New York businesses as well. Companies are now required to reduce their in-person workforces by 75%, effective later today.