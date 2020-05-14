OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s total of COVID-19 positive cases remained steady for a fourth day on Thursday at 49.
There was another increase in testing with additional capacity from the opening of the Cattaraugus-Little Valley school bus garage off Route 353 south of Cattaraugus.
At the end of Thursday, 2,027 tests had been performed and 1,603 returned negative. More test results are expected today. There are 104 people in mandatory quarantine in the county.
There are 15 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 31 individuals have recovered. Two have died of COVID-19.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department continues to offer coronavirus testing at the Cattaraugus location as well as the Allegany-Limestone school bus garage on Maple Street in Allegany. Testing is by appointment, but no prescription is needed and a person need not have coronavirus symptoms.
To schedule a test call (716) 938-9119.