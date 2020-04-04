We recognize that you may have questions about how the coronavirus will affect Social Security services. The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay Social Security and SSI benefits.

Also, beware of scammers who may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments. This threat is not true. Don’t let the scammers fool you.

We want to share other important information about our services during this pandemic.

To protect you and our employees, and help stop the spread of COVID-19, we cannot accept visitors in our offices at this time. We provide many services online and limited, critical services via phone and email. During the pandemic, we are dedicating available staff to serve people in most critical need of our services.

Need help from Social Security? Many of our services are available online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices, including:

• Applying for benefits.

• Setting up or changing your direct deposit.

• Changing your address, if you get benefits.

• Getting proof of your benefits.

We strongly encourage you to try our convenient and secure online services before calling us. Please be aware that our call wait times are much longer than normal. Save time and go online.

For more information, please visit our COVID-19 page at www.ssa.gov/coronavirus. There you can find out what limited services we can provide by phone, and important information about deadlines we are extending to ease the burden on you and medical providers during this pandemic.

You can also subscribe to get an email or text message notification when we update the page so you stay informed.

(Anne Carlson is the Social Security district manager in Olean.)