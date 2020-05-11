Cornell Cooperative Extension organizations in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties have hand sanitizer and face masks available for distribution to area farmers beginning today.
The program is available only for farm owners to distribute to themselves and their employees, said Dick Rivers, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
“This effort has been made available through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets as a result of the COVID–19 pandemic,” Rivers said. “There is no cost for the products to be provided.”
The Cattaraugus County Cornell Cooperative Extension office, located at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville, is partnering with the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water District and the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau.
The only information required will be the number of employees served. The hand sanitizer and masks will be available today and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates may be added if the demand requires.
To pick up the sanitizer and masks drive into the parking lot, Rivers said. “Stay in your vehicle and proceed in line to the front of the building. A staff member will get your order and deliver hand sanitizer and face coverings to your vehicle.”
Please maintain social distancing and wear face covering. Call if you have a question at 699-2377 during business hours.
In Allegany County, farmers should contact Lynn Bliven at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18 or email lao3@cornell.edu to schedule a pickup or delivery.