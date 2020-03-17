OLEAN — ConnectLife will conduct an emergency blood drive 11 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Southern Tier Healthcare System’s offices at 150 N. Union St.
All healthy, eligible donors are urged to give blood to ensure a continued, safe supply of blood. Appointments can be made at www.connectlife.org.
Due to the numerous closings and cancellations, ConnectLife is urgently looking for locations to hold drives. Anyone interested — and with access to facilites — is asked to contact Jackie Greene of ConnectLife at 529-4421 (office), (585) 808-2032 (cell) or JGreen@ConnectLife.org.