Community Bank N.A. is closing all branch lobbies and operating solely through its available drive-thrus as a precaution against coronavirus, starting Thursday.
Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily, according to Hal Wentworth, senior vice president for retail banking. All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thru.
"The most important action we can take right now is to be proactive and precautionary," Wentworth said. "We understand the vital importance of our customers having access to their accounts. We encourage customers to continue checking cbna.com for updates as we hope to expand hours of operation at drive-thru locations based on staff availability."
Lobby appointments can be made by calling the branch or emailing corpcom@cbna.com.
Wentworth also noted that ATMs and secure night depositories are available. Additionally, online, mobile and phone banking options allow customer to bank from home.
If customers aren’t enrolled yet in online or mobile banking, they can visit cbna.com or contact Community Bank for assistance at (866) 764-8638.