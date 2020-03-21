OLEAN — The City of Olean will reduce office hours in the Olean Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday.
The public will only be able to access the city clerk’s office. All other offices in the Municipal Building are closed to the public until further notice.
“Despite the fact that our offices are closed, our municipal staff is working from home and I would like residents to know that until the order is lifted, they may experience delays when requesting services,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “I would like to thank our staff who made the transition to a home office situation quickly, as well as our IT professionals who facilitated the transition.”
The mayor asks residents to use the white drop box on the Lincoln Square side of the building or use the drop box in the city clerk’s office to make payments. Water/sewer and parking ticket payments can be made online with a credit card or bank draft.
Receipts can be mailed, he said.