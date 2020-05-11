Cattaraugus County’s COVID-19 count went up two from Friday to 49 cases. There are 16 active cases and 31 have recovered. Another 86 residents are in quarantine. Two have died.

The 48th case reported late Friday was a woman from the northwest part of the county who was a healthcare worker in a group home. She is in quarantine with her family and contact tracing has begun, according to county health officials.

No details were provided on the county’s 49th COVID-19 case on Monday.

The county’s positive COVID-19 rate is about 4.4%.

Armed with a large number of coronavirus tests, the Cattaraugus County Health Department continues to ramp up testing to help the five-county Western New York region move forward to a phase 1 reopening of the economy.

Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searls said the region — Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties — have met five of the seven metrics set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the phase 1 reopening that includes construction and manufacturing businesses that meet state guidelines.

Searles and other Southern Tier officials have complained that their counties are close to meeting the governor’s conditions for reopening, but that Erie County nursing home deaths are holding back the whole region.

Last week, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told Cattaraugus County officials what they could do to contribute to the reopening of the region. She and others helped obtain additional tests and testing material so the county could ramp up testing.

After weeks of testing at a drive-thru site at the Allegany-Limestone school bus garage, testing shifts today to the Cattaraugus-Little Valley school bus garage off Route 353 in New Albion and an Olean site.

Finally, in an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in the community, any resident interested in getting tested can register for a test by calling (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265. Registration is also available on the county website at www.cattco.org.

Other area counties are reporting COVID-19 cases leveling off. In Allegany County, there are 41 cases, in Chautauqua County, 41; Wyoming County, 77; Erie County, 4,453 and Niagara County 643.

The two parameters that remain elusive to the region is a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and 14 days of declining deaths.

On Monday, the lieutenant gover met via videoconference with about 50 members of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and the Wellsville and Cuba chambers.

The members were disappointed when Hochul confirmed that the Western New York region was close, but did not yet meet the requirements the governor had set down for reopening all of the region.

“She said as a region, we are connected to Erie County,” said Gretchen Hanchett, executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce. “At this point, that does not look like it will change.” She indicated that “if we change here, other areas will want to open too.”

The lieutenant governor “was a little vague” on when the region might start a Phase 1 opening of manufacturing and construction, but that she was “encouraged” and that “we are headed in the right direction. We’re close. We’ve met five of the seven metrics.”

The governor earlier Monday announced that three regions: the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes and Utica Area had met the metrics and could begin a Phase 1 reopening on Friday if approved by the regional economic development council.

Hanchett said, “We have an opportunity and we are headed in the right direction.” Besides sitting on the Allegany County Reopening Committee, Hanchett is also a member of the recovery teams of Rep. Tom Reed and State Sen. George Borrello.

The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with county government, is putting together guidelines for manufacturers, construction businesses and restaurants to help those businesses prepare for what comes next. The guidelines, from the CDC are designed to not only protect employees, but help the community feel a little more confident.

Hochul said she would send guidelines to the Chambers to help businesses know what would be expected.

“We are concerned that the longer we say shut how many will survive?” Hanchett said.

Tourism is a big concern of county officials, Hanchett, who runs the county’s tourism program. “It’s the third largest industry in New York.”

The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce hopes to promote vacations closer to home, and take advantage of people who may be considering rural vacations.

“This will give us an opportunity we haven’t had in competing with metropolitan areas.” Hanchett said. “We should take this opportunity to market ourselves as a rural area with hiking and camping.”

The shut-down from the pandemic “has been a real struggle for our restaurants,” Hanchett said. “A lot have had to learn to operate with takeout. There has been real support from the communities. The restaurants have taken food to the hospitals.”

The Chamber of Commerce is open for business to help essential businesses that remain open or e-commerce, highlighting them on a list on their website, Hanchett said.

“The sooner we can get back to work, the better,” she said.

The reopening of the Southern Tier can’t come fast enough for Borello, who has communicated his dislike of the governor’s regional approach.

“I was very disappointed to learn that the entire Western New York REDC region will not be permitted to participate in the first phase of reopening following the expiration of NY on PAUSE on May 15,” Borrello said in a prepared statement.

“While infection rates in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties have consistently been among the lowest in the state throughout the COVID-19 crisis, our linkage with Erie County and its higher infection rates means that we don’t meet the metrics for reopening and our hurting, rural economies must remain shut down for at least another two weeks.

Borrello complained, “Once again, we are seeing the damage inflicted by choosing a one-size-fits-all approach over a more flexible strategy that would address the reopening of counties with urban centers independently from the rest of the REDC zone.

“That was the approach of the Restarting New York plan that I introduced with my colleague, (Assemblyman) Andy Goodell, and the one that makes the most sense for regions like ours. Every passing day that we remain closed, the economic pain of our communities intensifies and the harder the climb back up will be, for both our residents and our businesses.”