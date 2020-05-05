OLEAN — The number of Cattaraugus County residents testing positive for COVID-19 increased by two on Tuesday to 43 cases.

More residents continue to be tested, with a total of 1,126 people tested as of Tuesday, according to the Cattaraugus County Health Department. There have been 1,026 negative test results.

There were 12 active cases as of Tuesday, with 28 now recovered. There are 65 individuals on mandatory quarantine.

The 42nd and 43rd COVID-19 positive residents were women from the southwest and northwest parts of the county.

The woman from the southwest part of the county had no significant travel history. She reported to her doctor having chills, whole body aches and headaches on Monday. She was given a rapid COVID-19 test at her provider’s office which indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

The 43rd confirmed case, who had no significant travel history, contacted her medical provider because of fever, headaches, nausea and vomiting. She was sent to the emergency room at Olean General Hospital on Monday where she was tested for COVID-19. Her test results on Tuesday indicated that she was positive.

The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

“We continue to ask our residents to hunker down, and avoid any non-essential travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19 otherwise, you place your family and other Cattaraugus County residents at risk,” said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins.

“If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people,” Watkins said.

Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider rather than going directly to an urgent care facility, or hospital emergency room before calling.