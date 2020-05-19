OLEAN — The number of COVID-19 cases among Cattaraugus County residents held at 51 for a second day Tuesday.
The number of tests and negative test results continued to increase, with 2,533 tests performed and 2,154 of those negative as of Tuesday afternoon.There are currently 45 county residents still in quarantine.
There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in the county, 36 have recovered and there are two deaths.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department continues to offer coronavirus tests in Allegany and in Cattaraugus. Residents need not have symptoms to request the test.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)