CATTARAUGUS — A town of New Albion resident was arrested Tuesday by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for hosting a large party, violating the New York State Executive Order prohibiting mass gatherings.
Melinda N. Dreaver, 29, of 9983 New Albion Road, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree criminal nuisance and disorderly conduct.
Across New York state, people are under orders to follow social distancing guidelines to lower the risk of the coronavirus spreading. But some people have ignored Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order, which was issued under guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for mass gatherings.
Deputies reported Wednesday that several complaints were made Monday evening about a mass gathering at Dreaver’s residence. Complaints varied from multiple vehicles at the residence and parked in the roadway, to loud noises to concerns about the safety of people at the gathering.
Deputies responded to Dreaver’s residence on three separate occasions throughout the evening, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies said they made several attempts to educate and warn Dreaver of the health risks the large party created for her, the people attending and the public, but Dreaver refused to comply and stop the party.
On Tuesday, a review of the investigation performed by the sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices determined Dreaver was in violation of New York Penal Law and Executive Order 202.10, based on her actions and the number of complaints received by the sheriff’s office.
Dreaver was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, where she was processed and released with appearance tickets. She will appear in New Albion Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.