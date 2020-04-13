OLEAN — The number of Cattaraugus County residents with positive COVID-19 tests doubled to 26 individuals between Thursday and Sunday.

Half of the cases are in the southeast section of the county — the city and town of Olean and towns of Allegany, Portville, Hinsdale, Ischua, Humphrey and Great Valley.

As more healthcare workers become infected with the novel coronavirus, Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, recognized their important work and expressed concern for them and their families.

Four of the 26 positive COVID-19 tests involve healthcare workers as of Monday, Watkins told the Olean Times Herald.

At least two of the positive COVID-19 cases involve food service employees at an Olean supermarket, Watkins said. Store officials worked with the Health Department to stringently clean and sanitize areas of the facility. Those workers who were close to them will be monitored and offered tests if they show symptoms.

More than 384 county residents have been tested and 356 of those were negative. There are 69 residents in mandatory quarantine.

The positive cases include 13 residents from the southeast part of the county, seven from the northeast, four from the northwest and two from the southwest. The age of those tested positive ranges from 11 to the mid-80s, Watkins said. Of the 26 positive cases reported on Monday, half were men and half women.

In the eight days between March 31 and April 8, the number of positive COVID-19 tests doubled from six to 12. By April 9, there were 13 cases. That number doubled by Sunday, four days later.

Watkins expects the number of COVID-19 cases to continue to increase sharply.

“We’ve been pretty busy over the weekend,” Watkins said of Health Department personnel who oversee positive cases in mandatory quarantine and trace their contacts to get them to quarantine themselves and get tested if they show symptoms. “It was nonstop.”

Seven of the 11 most recent cases were of people in direct contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. Four of them were healthcare workers.

“We find out who they were in contact with and who their patients were,” Watkins said.

“We need to give kudos to those on the front lines who are putting their lives on the line,” Watkins said. “They need to be recognized for the work they are doing under the circumstances put before them. They are doing this extraordinary work,” he added.

“There will be a lot more positives in Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said. “I expect we’ll have a lot more. We are two to three weeks behind Erie County and they have over 1,500 cases.”

Watkins said, “There is a lot of work trying to do the contact tracing for all these individuals.

Most are reporting a fever, body aches and a shortness of breath, the public health director said. Some are reporting a loss of taste or smell.

Watkins repeated his concern for front line healthcare workers, those who are testing, treating and transporting COVID-19 patients and then unknowingly spread it to their families at home.

“We want to make sure they are in proper protective gear when they are caring for these patients and being cautious at all times,” Watkins said.

Coronavirus is widespread throughout the county, he said. In addition, some people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, so it is better to assume that everyone you come in contact with has the virus.

Watkins said the larger portion of positive COVID-19 cases in the southeast corner of the county is consistent with the higher concentration of population including the Olean-Allegany-Portville area.

The Health Department does not report positive cases by town or city as some counties do.

“It doesn’t really matter because we have widespread coronavirus. There is no need to avoid a single area,” Watkins said. “Assume someone is COVID-19 positive unless they have had a test that came back negative.”

Watkins continued to urge residents to “bunker down,” by staying inside and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And don’t forget to wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.

“Stay inside,” he said. “If you must go out, please mask up and maintain your social distance,” Watkins advised.

The county’s first positive case of COVID-19 was recorded March 27. Except for three cases reported two days later, there have been one or two cases almost daily though Friday when two cases brought the total to 15.

Four cases on Saturday and seven on Sunday brought the total to 26.