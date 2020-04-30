MACHIAS — The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library regrets to announce that due to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will be canceling all of our special events through the end of June.
This includes our Summer at the Stone House programs scheduled for June 11 and 25, as well as Family Day at the Museum scheduled for June 20.
We are not currently canceling events scheduled for July and August, and will reassess the situation as we approach those dates.
The museum remains closed to the public until emergency restrictions are lifted, but we can be reached on our Facebook page or by email at bjmcclellan@cattco.org with any questions or concerns.