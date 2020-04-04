BRADFORD, Pa. — More than half of the city of Bradford’s employees deemed “non life-sustaining” have been furloughed.
Effective at the end of business Friday, 18 of 27 of the city’s non life-sustaining employees were furloughed by Mayor James McDonald. Excluded from the furloughs were the police and fire departments as well as refuse collection.
“We have closed the parks, reduced public works services and eliminated parking meter enforcement during this pandemic — all in an effort to do our part in reducing the public safety risk and being fiscally prudent,” McDonald said in a statement. “The reduction in staff will save over $50,000 per month.”
McDonald noted that the move is a result of extensive discussions between city officials and the unions representing city workers.
“The steps taken will not only be a substantial reduction in operational costs, but it reduces risks to the employee, their families and the public during a time of such uncertainty,” the mayor said.
McDonald said that under the CARES Act, furloughed employees will “essentially earn a higher wage than when working.” He added the city will maintain medical coverage for employees during the furlough.
McDonald said the move was a proactive approach to the city’s finances during the crisis.
“Essentially, it was determined that the City of Bradford is likely to feel a substantial financial impact from the pandemic, but it will likely come after private industry start to return to normal operations,” he said. “We will see it in areas such as less earned income tax, less real estate transfers, less building and capital improvement projects, a reduction in nearly all revenues that the city relies on to remain operational.”