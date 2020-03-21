OLEAN — The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels will livestream Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The livestream can be accessed on the Basilica's Facebook page and on its website.
The Basilica is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for private prayer.
You can view our LIVE Streamed Masses on the main webpage of this website. Go to the Facebook window at the top right column. If you have a Facebook account, you can go to the "Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Olean" Facebook page.