While administrators at some area schools are hopeful that some sort of prom plans — virtual or otherwise — will take place, they are uncertain what might materialize.

That’s because schools in the area, and throughout the state, have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And at this point, it is uncertain when campuses will reopen, if at all for the remainder of the school year, as the govenor has been reluctant to announce their closure. Instead, students across the state have participated in distance learning programs in the wake of the pandemic.

That uncertainty has also left administrators without the ability to make solid plans for prom, or graduation activities at the end of the semester.

Some high schools across the country, however, have countered the issue with plans to host large Facetime or online prom parties to give students an opportunity to enjoy the activity with their peers.

At the Olean City School District, Superintendent Rick Moore didn’t have comments to provide on prom plans, but had noted at this week’s online school board meeting that he is hopeful of setting up some type of graduation activities.

“I’m meeting with the principals of the high school and their advisors to see what we can do that is special for our seniors,” Moore said. “We’ve got a lot of great ideas and we’re going to refine those.”

In addition, Moore said administrators have “three or four ideas” on how to conduct graduation ceremonies for seniors, depending on the school district’s status in June.

At the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district also has no plans for prom yet.

“We are looking at some ideas for graduation, but it is hard to plan when we do not know what the rules will be for engagement,” Giannicchi said, noting he will keep the community informed as the district moves along with the school year.

Meanwhile, at Portville Central School District, Larry Welty, high school principal, said the campus definitely wants to hold some sort of prom activity for the students.

“We currently don’t have a plan,” Welty said. “We were waiting to see where things go with schedules. We would love to have a live prom at a future date, but I don’t know if we will be able to do that.”

Welty said the school district will announce its plans if and when they decide on an event.