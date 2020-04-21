OLEAN — For many years, May at Gargoyle Park in Olean has been associated with the annual geranium sale to benefit the Genesis House homeless shelter.

Officials at the homeless shelter on South Barry Street are hopeful that the sale of the beautiful plants to households, businesses and churches will once again take place in May if the state lifts restrictions on the current shutdown of non-essential businesses.

On Monday, Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said their supplier, Brigiotta’s Produce and Garden Center, in Jamestown has the standard amount of flowers to provide and is hopeful of delivering them in May if the state’s pandemic restrictions are lifted for businesses that provide flowering plants.

“I sent (Brigiotta’s) a text and said we are still planning on something,” O’Malley said. “It won’t look the same … because there will probably be a ban on how many people can come together” to help sort and deliver the plants. “It might be more of a pick-up, rather than a delivery.”

In the past, the annual sale, now entering its 21st year, typically attracted dozens of volunteers who helped sort and deliver as many as 6,000 potted plants throughout the community. The net result of last year’s sale was approximately $18,000, which directly benefited the shelter.

O’Malley said the shelter has received a number of calls from community members interested in purchasing the plants again this year, if possible.

“My bottom line is we can’t do anything until (Brigiotta’s) can sell us the geraniums,” O’Malley explained. “That’s the stumbling block, the other things I think we can navigate.”

She envisions that some of the businesses and churches, if the restrictions are lifted, may still want to purchase several plants, even if not as many in the past.

“We will put something together as long as they lift the ban,” she added.

O’Malley said area residents who are interested in purchasing plants this year are asked to send emails to Genesis House, leave a message at the shelter or on Facebook and they will be placed on a list for flowers, if the ban is lifted.

As for the current status of the shelter, O’Malley said the facility on South Barry Street has been closed since the middle of March as one of the residents was on oxygen and the other had Huntington’s disease at the time.

“We didn’t want to compromise their health, so now that they’ve left we’re targeting to be back open in a couple of weeks,” she remarked. “We have some things in place that we have to do because we have no way of testing and no way of isolating.”

She said the health department is helping the shelter obtain thermometers and face masks for all to wear at the facility. In addition, the shelter is working on getting funding to help send individuals to a motel for isolation in the event they become sick. She expects that a lot of people who are sleeping on a relative’s or friend’s couch at present will come to the shelter when the pandemic eases up.

“We’re considered essential, but it’s a tricky slope,” she stated.

O’Malley said that while the shelter hasn’t had requests from people to stay at the shelter, they have received calls from the needy for food and toiletries.

“We put them out on the porch (for the needy to pick up) and if someone has donations they’re leaving them on the porch,” she added. With that said, O’Malley said non-perishable food as well as other items, such as diapers, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products and sanitary wipes, are needed.

“These are things that our after-care provides” to people who have left the shelter to live on their own, she noted.

For more information on purchasing geraniums or providing donations of food, leave a message at Genesis House at 373-3354, visit the Genesis House Facebook or send emails to Ghouseofolean@gmail.com. Monetary donations can be sent to: Genesis House, P.O. Box 139, Olean, NY 14760.