BELMONT — Allegany County still reports just two confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection — a figure that has remained unchanged for several days.

County officials report eight persons are currently in quarantine/isolation, while 90 persons have been released from quarantine/isolation.

"Although this is great news for all of us, we must continue to practice social distancing, remain diligent with personal hand hygiene, limit exposure throughout the community, and remain home if possible as the COVID-19 threat is still very real," County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall and County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp said Wednesday in an update.

The Allegany County Health Department is not conducting any testing at this time, the officials said. However, that may change in the near future with supply availability or changes to testing requirements.

The hospitals and medical providers are able to test, which is based on specific criteria.

"If your provider is not ordering testing, you may not meet the criteria, or other issues may need to be ruled out first, prior to jumping to COVID-19 testing," the officials said.

The health department continues to receive results through its electronic lab reporting system for any providers that test in Allegany County or for anyone residing in the county.

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call (585) 268-9700 weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, log on to www.alleganyco.com or, on Facebook, find Allegany County, NY Government.

It's important to note that there is an Allegany County, Maryland — be sure to use "Allegany County, NY" in an online or Facebook search.

"We know with each passing day it becomes more challenging to maintain social distancing with our friends, neighbors, and loved ones, and we would like to thank each one of you for doing your part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Crandall and Knapp said in the update.

"Your actions are enabling our medical community to better prepare and may also help our most vulnerable citizens avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus."

If needed, residents are urged to call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at (844) 863-9314 for mental health counseling.