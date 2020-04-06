Counties across the region continued to report more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with several deaths recorded.
Allegany County officials did not issue a press release on Monday, but the state Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker reported one new positive test, bringing the total cases to 17 with one death.
To date, 196 tests have been conducted, with eight being reported on Monday.
Erie County officials reported that the total number of cases broke 1,000, with 105 new positive tests reported. Of the 4,475 residents tested, 1,023 have tested positive. To date, 29 county residents have died from the disease.
Chautauqua County reported four new positive results on Monday, out of 50 results recorded. To date, 237 tests have been conducted, with 15 coming back positive. No county residents have died from the disease, officials reported.
Wyoming County reported one new positive case, with 23 now reported as infected out of 181 people tested. One county resident, a resident of the county nursing home in Warsaw, has died.
Steuben County saw 12 new positive cases reported, with 75 residents of that county now testing positive. One resident has died.