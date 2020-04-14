BELMONT — The state of emergency in Allegany County due to the coronavirus pandemic has been extended for another 30 days.
Curt Crandall, chairman of the county's Board of Legislators, signed the declaration Monday; it was witnessed by County Administrator Carissa Knapp. The action continues the emergency that was originally declared on March 14.
"Allegany County currently has had numerous cases of COVID-19 to date, and the situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Allegany County," the latest declaration states.
"It is necessary that Allegany County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects."
Allegany County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon; there were 45 residents under quarantine/isolation. One death has been reported in the county as the result of COVID-19.
Crandall noted that the state of emergency does not in any way impact travel at this time.
"Local emergency orders may be enacted subsequent to this declaration," the declaration states. "This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty days or until rescinded or renewed by a subsequent order."