BELMONT — Allegany County reported over the weekend that four additional residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to six as cases are increasing in the area.

Cattaraugus County public health officials reported more confirmed cases over the weekend as well.

“COVID-19 is here as expected,” Allegany County Legislature Chairman and County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp said in the county’s coronavirus update. “At this point in time, it does not matter what township the cases are in, where they may or may not have shopped at, what places in the community they may or may not have visited, COVID-19 is in our community.”

Olean General Hospital reported Saturday its first COVID-19 patient, a 35-year-old Allegany County woman. Hospital officials said she was recovering in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Earlier Saturday, Allegany County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total at the time to four. Health officials stated one is a 43-year-old woman and the other a 35-year-old woman. Both are recovering well, officials said.

“Our new positive cases are not linked to one another or any other cases and have had no travel history,” the county said in a statement. “This means that these cases are community acquired and that the public should assume that COVID–19 is still present.”

Officials said the county’s Health Department follows state guidance with investigations so people directly in contact with these cases have been notified and are already isolated and/or quarantined.

Crandall and Knapp, in the county’s second update of the day, urged again that Allegany County residents “absolutely STAY HOME if you are not feeling well. STAY HOME even if you feel healthy and don’t have essential business that requires you to leave home.”

Residents are also asked to call ahead if they require any medical attention at their provider’s office, an urgent care or emergency department.

The officials report that 39 people are currently in isolation or quarantine. Of 141 people isolated/quarantined to date, 102 have been released.