BELMONT — Allegany County government is limiting public access to the courthouse and county office building, with face-to-face transactions by appointment only.

Legislature Chairman Curtis Crandall said departments will be minimally staffed; however, the county is still maintaining services.

The county has established a COVID-19 informational call-in number, (585) 268-9700, which is being answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

All Department of Motor Vehicle transactions must be conducted online or by mail and all current appointments are canceled. Residents are asked to consider mailing renewals to the Allegany County Department of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box242, 7 Court St., Belmont, NY, 14813 so that Allegany County may recover some of the revenue associated with these transactions.

County Clerk Robert Christman said his office is available for telephone questions at (585) 268-9270 and (585) 268-9267 for DMV calls. All payments to the county treasurer for real estate taxes must be made by mail or dropped in a designated dropbox at the entrance of the courthouse. A receipt will be mailed.

Crandall noted that county transfer stations remain open.

"However, we have limited staff working and social distancing measures are mandatory," he said. "So please keep this in mind when utilizing these facilities."

NO NEW CASES

Allegany County reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been two positive cases reported in the county.

The county's Department of Health reported Sunday that the number of individuals to test positive for COVID-19 remained at two in the county, while 67 people are isolated/quarantined. That figure is up from 37 on Friday.

There have been a total of 42 tests that came back negative, while 23 people have been released from isolation or quarantine.

Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator/public information officer with ACDOH, said her department has received many questions about different issues connected to COVID-19. Following are some of the questions and ACDOH's guidance:

• When will I be released from isolation or quarantine?

This is a very difficult question to answer. As the guidance from New York State Department of Health changes for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine and each Allegany County case is on a different timeframe; we will be working with each individual to determine the end date of their isolation or quarantine.

• Can I get COVID-19 from my public water?

No, you cannot get COVID-19 from your public water supply; the treatment of public water kills the virus.

• Who can I call if I am depressed and need someone to help me or a family member?

The Mental Health Crisis 24-hour hotline is (888) 448-3367. For the Mental Health Crisis 24-hour textline, send a text to “Got 5” or 741741.

• Can I get COVID-19 from my dog or cat and can I give COVID-19 to them?

No, you cannot get COVID-19 from your pets and they cannot give it to you. So hug away — pets can be very comforting in a time like this.

• What businesses remain open?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has closed what are termed non-essential businesses. Restaurants and bars continue to do take-out and delivery only. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals remain open.

• Where can I get the right information on COVID-19?

There are many sources of information on the internet and many of them are not good information or can be dangerous. The Allegany County and the New York State health departments and the Center for Disease Control websites are the best sources of information that is trusted and valid.

www.alleganyco.com

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

Allegany County officials also warned of scams and apps to download on cell phones.

• For example, there is an app that says it has the latest information for COVID-19 and when you download it to your cell phone it locks your phone and tells you have to pay to unlock your phone.

• Be careful of people asking for money or setting up go fund me pages. Always check with the agency or person they are raising funds for to make sure it is not a scam.

The county is producing videos, answering many more questions from Allegany County residents, every Tuesday and Friday on the Allegany County website and the Allegany County DOH Facebook page.

Call with questions at (585) 268-9700 or email to healthinfo@alleganyco.com.

Moore reiterated that any resident experiencing a fever, with cough or shortness of breath should call their health care provider (don’t show up at their office, Urgent Care, or ER before calling).

"If symptoms are severe and/or you require an ambulance for transport, call 911 and notify the operator that you are experiencing symptoms relative to COVID-19," Moore said.