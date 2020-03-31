BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health reported Tuesday evening that the 107 people released from isolation or quarantine includes some of the county’s positive cases and other sick individuals who have recovered and are well.
“People are recovering from COVID-19,” said Tyler Shaw, deputy public health director, in the county’s coronavirus update. “They would not be released by our office without guidance from the New York State Department of Health confirming that they are well and not contagious any longer.
“Once released, they are free to go out, but they should still be practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as possible, like everyone else,” he said.
Allegany County’s statistics as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday included 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. The deceased, reported Monday, was a man over the age of 60 with health issues that existed before he contracted the virus.
A total of 160 have been quarantined or isolated and 107 have been released from Q/I, meaning 53 people have been cleared.
For COVID-19 questions and information call (585) 268-9700 on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county health department can be reached at (585) 268-9250, or email healthinfo@alleganyco.com. The county’s website is www.alleganyco.com.
Allegany County’s COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline is (844) 863-9314 and its Crisis Hotline (888) 448-3367.