ALLEGANY — In a recent conversation with the Powers & Thomas officials, Gordon Scott of the Allegany Fire Department was informed that due to the strict limitations brought about by the COVID-19 situation, carnival officials have informed the Fire Department that their Old Home Week carnival has been cancelled.
There were several New York events cancelled prior to the Allegany event, and a few after the event that severely affected the potential revenue earning capabilities of the event.
Though Allegany still held hope that the governor would release our region, the reality was that, even if he did, it wouldn’t be until after our normally scheduled week of June 23, Scott said. The department understands the cost of mobilizing a carnival of that stature, and hopes that the community members will understand also, Scott added.
He said the department looks forward to Old Home Week 2021.