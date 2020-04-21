ALFRED — In a showing of love and support for Monroe “Monty” Bates, an Alfred State employee who recently passed away from COVID-19 complications, more than 100 people in 80 vehicles drove by the homes of his immediate family members.

Bates, who was a maintenance assistant on campus, died at the age of 39 on April 13, one week after testing positive for COVID-19. Because of social distancing, friends and relatives were unable to call on Bates’ family in a traditional manner, but were still able to honor his memory and show their support through a drive-by calling on Friday.

University Police at Alfred State led the convoy from campus to the homes of Bates’ mother, Theresa; sister, Chaundra; and father, Monroe, who all live in Hornell.

Participants were encouraged to create and show signs that would be visible from their vehicles so that the family could see their messages of compassion and love for Bates. Many who did not have signs honked their horns instead as they drove by.

Bates’ sister, Chaundra Badeau, posted a video of the drive-by, calling to her Facebook page, along with the message, “Alfred State Strong! Condolences for Monroe Bates. GREAT FAMILY!”

In an email to employees, Dr. Skip Sullivan, Alfred State’s president, said, “I am so very grateful to the Alfred State Family for the show of affection for the family of Monty Bates, and for our colleague, Monty, as well. I am so very proud of all of you who participated in the tribute today, and all of those who have prayed for the family. I am so very blessed to be part of this family!”

Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald, chief of staff of Human Resources, said the death of Bates came as a shock to the college’s faculty and staff.

“It made COVID-19 real for our campus as a young and vibrant man like Monroe had succumbed to it,” she said. “Monroe was well-liked and respected and was an employee with excellent work ethic and a sense of humor; he will be greatly missed at Alfred State.”

The drive-by processional, Dresser-Recktenwald said, allowed Alfred State employees “to do something for his family during this difficult time, express their sympathy, and start to heal themselves.”