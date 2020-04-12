WELLSVILLE — In partnership with seamstresses who have sewn facemasks and donated them to the hospital, the Jones Memorial Hospital Community Wellness Committee is supplying the cashiers at two Wellsville grocery stores — Tops Friendly Market and Giant Food Mart — with homemade face masks.
Save-a-Lot in Wellsville was also offered masks but their staff already has a supply from a donor of their own.
“These workers are an essential workforce with many public contacts each day,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. “Shoppers who wear masks are taking an extra precaution to protect themselves and the workers at our local grocery stores. I encourage everyone who goes out in public to wear a mask.”
Jones Memorial will also provide the homemade face masks to designated at-risk hospital patients at the time of discharge.
Thanks to the community, the hospital has an adequate supply of medical-grade masks for its staff for now, but Jones is still accepting donations of homemade masks in the event supplies run low “for employees and to continue to be able to assure the essential workforce in our community has protection as well.”