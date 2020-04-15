There are times when a crisis brings out the best in all of us — including children.

At Bruce and Heidi Potter’s home in Ellicott City, Md., their youngest son, Daxton, 9, decided to help bolster supplies at the Olean Food Pantry by making three oak cutting boards and raffling them off in a recent fundraiser. The additional money is needed by the Olean pantry as there are more people seeking help after losing jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daxton, the grandson of Francie Potter and nephew of Dave Potter, both of Allegany, raised more than $2,700 for the Olean pantry from the raffling of his cutting boards.

Bruce Potter, a native of Allegany, said his family wanted to help the food pantry because they are “all still pretty attached to the area.” Several family members, including his mother, live in Allegany area.

As with other children throughout the country, Daxton, a third-grader, and his brothers, Bobby and Terran, have been participating in distance learning at home while their schools have been closed. High schools there reopened this week, and middle and elementary schools plan to reopen next week.

Bruce Potter noted his brother, Dave, is a board member at the Olean Food Pantry and shared information with them on the facility’s current need.

In discussing on his carpentry skills, Daxton said he first started making cutting boards last year when he made one of the items for his mother’s Christmas present. After his father showed him a video demonstration of a man making a cutting board, Daxton was confident he could make one, too.

His father added, “He watched one video and he was an expert.”

Daxton works in his father’s shop at home and creates cutting boards using a table saw, a planer, sanders, a miter saw and butcher block oil for the finish. The final touch is the Potter Productions logo, which includes the symbol of a half Filipino and half Norwegian flag, his mother’s heritage, as well as half of a maple leaf.

Daxton said the wood he uses for the projects is oak from Potter Lumber Company in Allegany, founded by his relatives many years ago.

“This is actually wood we’ve had around for longer than Daxton has been alive,” Bruce Potter added. “We’d been holding onto it for some good reason — and this is a pretty good reason to use it.”

The cutting board for his mom led to the creation of the items for other fundraisers in the past.

Daxton made and raffled off cutting boards for the Maryland Food Bank, which received $1,500 from his efforts. Another cutting board raffle by Daxton raised a total of $2,400 for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Bruce and Heidi Potter, who are cyber security professionals, said the family’s projects, which have included her face mask making efforts, have given them worthwhile activities to help people in need during the pandemic.

“It’s been great and has given us something to do during this whole lockdown,” Bruce Potter said.

When asked what she thought of her 9-year-old grandson’s efforts to help the food pantry, Francie Potter said she knows he enjoys making the cutting boards.

“I’m very proud of what Dax is doing to help the Olean Food Pantry,” she said. “I know the cutting boards are really good because he gave me one as a Christmas present.”

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)