HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania smashed its single-day high for reported coronavirus-related deaths, recording 78 more fatalities and nearly 1,600 more cases of COVID-19, as the state Department of Health said Tuesday that every county now has an infected resident.

The count more than doubled the previous single-day high of 34 deaths, and boosted the statewide death toll to 240, although the state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said at least some of the deaths occurred over the weekend and were delayed in being reported.

New cases — confirmed Monday through midnight — raised the statewide total to more than 14,550, according to the department.

There are three reported cases in Potter County, two in Elk County, and one each in McKean and Cameron counties.

Levine maintained Tuesday that the best way for people to protect themselves, their families and their communities is to stay home.

Meanwhile, Chester County launched a plan to test thousands of essential workers for coronavirus-fighting antibodies in their blood and Centralia’s famed “graffiti highway” is permanently closed.

More on those developments:

IMMIGRATION DETAINEES

Federal authorities won a stay of a judge’s order to immediately release 22 people being held in civil detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at county jails in Pennsylvania while they await final decisions of their immigration cases.

The 22 people held in prisons in York and Pike counties each have chronic medical conditions and face “an imminent risk of death or serious injury if exposed to COVID-19,” Judge John E. Jones wrote in Tuesday’s decision releasing them.

Jones made their release effective for two weeks, and ordered them to self-quarantine. But Jones later granted a stay after federal lawyers argued that Jones had not considered their legal argument or a factual background on the detainees’ criminal histories.

In a separate decision in recent days, Jones also ordered the release of 13 others. The U.S. holds around 37,000 people in immigration detention.

Separately, two inmates at the Pike County lockup have died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the county said Tuesday. They were among seven inmates at the facility who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

BLOOD ANTIBODY TESTS

To fight the spread of COVID-19, Chester County will start testing the blood of essential workers in an effort to determine who has developed coronavirus antibodies and can fight off the disease.

The tests will be administered to emergency responders, prison staff, health care workers and long-term care facility staff in Chester County. It is unclear how long immunity lasts for people who have had the virus.

The county has received a shipment of 10,000 blood test kits and expect a second shipment of 10,000 to arrive next week.

CASINO CONSTRUCTION

While Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a halt to nearly all construction activity to help stop the spread of the virus, work has continued on the $700 million Live! Hotel & Casino in Philadelphia, Spotlight PA reported.

The news organization reported that a project executive disclosed in internal emails that two workers have tested positive for the coronavirus and possibly exposed other workers.

The general contractor had obtained a waiver from Wolf’s administration.

Waivers can be granted for emergency repairs, and the casino’s operator, Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer, said the building “is still exposed to the elements and requires critical enclosure and infrastructure work to be completed before construction work can be safely paused.”

JUVENILES IN CUSTODY

Pennsylvania’s highest court is telling county judges to identify incarcerated juveniles who are good candidates to be released to help mitigate COVID-19.

The Supreme Court issued a 6-0 order Tuesday that told president judges in each county to check into how well their juvenile residential placement facilities can prevent the virus from spreading and to limit how many juveniles are admitted during the crisis.

The high court declined to issue a blanket release order for juveniles in detention.