LITTLE VALLEY — Several defendants were sentenced or entered pleas in Cattaraugus County Court during the regular criminal session on Monday. The sentencings and pleas were reported Friday by District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman.
ROBERT STECHENFINGER,
41, of Salamanca, was sentenced to five years of probation for his conviction on attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class D felony. The case stems from incidents on Dec. 13 and 19, 2017, in Salamanca, when the defendant attempted to sell a narcotic preparation.
JAMES BOWKER
, 21, of Hinsdale, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of five years of probation for his conviction on two counts of attempted unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in the third degree, class E felonies. The incidents occurred on Dec. 10 and April 13, in the town of Hinsdale, when the defendant attempted to possess materials to make meth.
SHANE KENJOCKETY,
37, of Hinsdale, was sentenced to nine months in the county jail for his conviction on attempted criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, a class D felony. The case stems from a Sept. 15, 2017, incident, in the Town of Hinsdale, when the defendant attempted to possess more than 10 pounds of marijuana.
JORDAN HARRISON,
19, of Salamanca, was sentenced to three years of probation for his conviction on criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from a choking incident on Feb. 20 in Salamanca.
JERRY D’ANNA,
81, of Farmersville, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony. The incident occurred between May 2016 and December 2016 in the town of Franklinville, when the defendant stole property in excess of $1,000. Sentencing is set for Jan. 13.
FREDRICK A. BUTLER,
35, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony. The incidents occurred between Sept. 11, 2017, and March 4, 2018, in Olean, when the defendant stole property in excess of $1,000 and used a written instrument containing a false statement or false information, intending to defraud the state. Sentencing will be on Nov. 12.
KADEEM L. WELDON
, 26, of Olean, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and attempted robbery in the third degree, a class E felony. The incident occurred June 21 in Olean when he attempted to forcibly steal property valued at more than $1,000. Sentencing will be Nov. 12.
LUKE ALDRICH,
33, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and failure to keep right, a violation. On June 29, in Olean, the defendant drove while drunk and failed to keep right. Sentencing is set for Nov. 12.
LAYNA JIMERSON,
30, of South Dayton, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a class E felony. On Feb. 15, in the town of Conewango, she attempted to possess a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Sentencing will be Nov. 12.
ERIC HAGAN,
33, of Olean, pleaded guilty to DWI with a child passenger, a class E felony, stemming from a Feb. 17 incident in Olean. Sentencing will be Nov. 12.
CODY COLLINS,
34, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to welfare fraud in the fourth degree, a class E felony. Between November 2016 and December 2017, in Olean, the defendant committed a fraudulent welfare act in taking public assistance benefits. Sentencing is Nov. 12.
MARK BARBER,
51, of Olean, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a class E felony. Between Dec. 15, 2014, and Dec. 17, 2017, in Olean, the defendant stole property in excess of $1,000 and presented false information. Sentencing is Nov. 12.
NADER NGOOPOS, 20, of Buffalo, pleaded not guilty to criminal possessio
n of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred April 3 in Olean when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug and a controlled substance with the intent to sell it, while also allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia. The matter was adjourned for motions.
CHARLES E. GREENE III,
45, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to DWI, a class E felony; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, a misdemeanor; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation; and uninspected motor vehicle, a violation. The alleged incident occurred on April 18 in Salamanca.
SCOTT HIRLIMAN, 47, of Allegany, pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, stemming from a March 22 incident in Olean. The matter was adjourned for motions.