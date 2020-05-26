From help from the state with preparing Boardmanville Park to saving a kitten in wartime, from an eye on the area’s attractions to remembering the Kane tornado, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
May 25 — Professor Alan Arnold, director of the landscape extension division at the state college of forestry will be coming to Olean this evening to take charge of the planting of trees and shrubbery in the new North Union Street park — today known as Boardmanville Park. There are about 100 trees to be planted in the land, given to the city years earlier for the major Olean Creek flood control project. The plans call for elms, maples, gingkos, red oaks, pin oaks, flowering crabs and dogwood. Some of the original trees remain today in the park.
May 26 — The local Grand Army of the Republic post will lead off the annual parade for Memorial Day, with services from Pleasant Valley to Allegany. The parade will run from the Armory north on Barry to Union Street to State Street. The route followed West State to Third Street, turned around and then passing in review at the library. From there, paraders were to march to Mount View Cemetery, then back to the Armory for a concert and ceremony.
1945
May 25 — Sgt. Russell Chesebro, a 21-year-old Oleander now serving as an operations clerk with the 493rd Bomb Group, expected to go off to war. But he probably didn’t expect to have kittens. After being bumped by a GI truck, a stray bobtail kitten was taken in by the former machinist’s helper with the Pennsylvania Railroad. But Chesebro and a few others nursed the kitten back to help and eventually adopted him as one of the Eighth Air Force bomb group’s many mascots. The cat’s name is “Bobbie.”
May 28 — In one of the smallest classes in years, 19 candidates received degrees at the 86th annual St. Bonaventure College commencement exercises. In addition, four honorary doctorates were awarded, including state Associate Justice George Larkin of Olean, who received the honorary degree of doctor of Laws for his 42 years of service to the law. Monsignor Dillon gave the commencement address, who noted that education was not only teaching, but it was also helping a man to be a learner, inspiring him to be something greater and better and to keep professionally, culturally and spiritually fit.
1970
May 27 — By a margin of 10 votes, Limestone Union Free School District voters shot down a proposal to merge with Salamanca Central School District, 196-186. The 10 votes squelched the hopes of those residents of each district who looked favorably on the plan because it would have meant improved facilities and curriculum at no extra costs. However, opponents “seemed to feel that without a school, Limestone would lose its identity and cease to exist. It might dry up and blow away,” said Limestone board President Francis Bottone. The district would approve a merger 25 years later, this time with Allegany after several failed attempts.
May 29 — The ALLE-GEE-WEES, a regular special publication in the Times Herald, touts the many amenities that make the region worth a visit. Some featured in the edition included the maple sugaring shacks, the “status camp” at Skwim in Great Valley where youth learn from Cornell University coaches and use the marvelous new “instant replay” camera, and the last remaining Lobo wolves at “Wolf Park” on Route 6 near Kane, Pa. The year-round activities of Holiday Valley in Ellicottville were showcased, as were Lime Lake in Machias and Olean’s role in the Miss New York pageant.
1995
May 25 — The 1994 death of Kevin King, who died in a parking lot in East Olean following a fight, was ruled a homicide by state forensic experts. State Assistant Attorney General Russell Buscaglia reported that blunt force trauma — breaking ribs and the skull — were the cause of death, and he added that he would consider taking the case back to court. Originally, no charges were filed, and hundreds of people participated in marches in the spring to reopen the investigation, leading to state review and an exhumation of King’s remains. Half a dozen convictions in the case would be recorded in 1997.
May 28 — Kane residents recall the 12 seconds that devastated their town. Even after 10 years, residents remember the five neighbors killed by an F4 tornado which struck the borough on Jun 2, 1985. After 100 homes were destroyed, and 39 additional injuries reported, residents say they still head to basements for the summer thunderstorms just in case of a repeat of that storm. Tornadoes remain rare in the region, but they crop up occasionally. Less than 15 miles away, a July 2003 tornado destroyed the landmark Kinzua Viaduct, the remains of which are now a state park.