If the Republicans want to win the presidency in November, they should nominate Dr. Anthony Fauci as their candidate. If the Democrats want to guarantee their own victory in 2020, they should stop criticizing Donald Trump.
And that’s because the president is the Democrats’ best weapon.
When the president addressed the nation earlier this month, most observers, Republicans and Democrats, agreed that his speech was a disaster. He continued to downplay the severity of the coronavirus crisis. He said absolutely nothing about the shortage of virus testing kits.
Having said weeks before that every American who needs a test can get one, it turns out that he was dead wrong.
South Korea, a country with less than one-sixth the population of the U.S., has tested about 350,000 people for the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. The U.S., while initially well behind South Korea in testing, has to date reached a similar testing figure in the area of 350,000 (as of earlier this week). But, again, a far greater ratio of South Koreans (about 51.5 million people) have been tested compared to the U.S. (about 327 million people).
And those numbers are symptomatic of a larger issue, for the president has not been honest with us. In fact the president has rarely told us the truth.
Let me put that another way. By his serial fabrications and misleading statements going all the way back to his boast that his inaugural crowd was the largest in American history, President Trump has broken faith with the American people.
As a historian, I thought the most interesting part of his address was not his failure to level with the American people. It was not ducking of his own responsibility regarding our vulnerability (he shares that with previous administrations). It was not his cheap comment about the “foreign” virus, which prompted the Chinese to claim that it’s an American virus.
No, what I found most unsettling was the number of times he used the first-person pronoun. I, he said, I and I and I.
In times of crisis, national leaders don’t use the crisis to elevate their own importance. Read George Washington’s inaugural address (he barely mentions himself at all), or Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address (not once did he refer to himself), or his memorable Second Inaugural Address. Read FDR’s famous first inaugural (“the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”).
No ego. No grandstanding.
Our current president is incapable of such statesmanship. That he refused to give prior warning about the European travel ban to allies (or even to the airlines) was irresponsible. That he implicitly blamed his predecessors for our unpreparedness is something we’ve come to expect.
But what is inexcusable is his elevation of his own political interest over the national interest. We’ve seen this before, and we know that we’ll continue to see it.
He can get away with this when the stakes are modest. But when the health of millions is at risk, this is no longer acceptable.
Today, we need a genuine leader: an FDR, a Woodrow Wilson or a Ronald Reagan. What we don’t need is a president who has lost our trust and, therefore, our confidence.
(Gary B. Ostrower is a professor of history at Alfred University.)