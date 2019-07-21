Driving along Front Street the other day I saw a sight that made me smile.
A crew of boys and girls — they looked about 10 or so — were riding their bikes on the sidewalk, hair wet and eyes red from prolonged chlorine exposure and towels over their shoulders.
A little boy had his towel tied around his neck and flowing behind him, making him look like a pint-sized superhero.
Chattering away as only children can during the freedom of summer, they were riding home after what looked like a long and satisfying session at the William O. Smith Recreation Center pool.
Not an adult in sight — and certainly not an air-conditioned minivan or SUV to transport them from the pool in ease and comfort. No one looking down at a cell phone, either (for that moment anyway).
It was a scene that took me back to the 1970s in my own neighborhood, where the summer day was our own, where our only conveyance was our banana-seated, high-handlebarred bicycles and our only constraint was to be home for dinner.
We roamed everywhere on those bikes — to the pool, to the vacant lot where we played baseball, to the woods where we built secret forts, to the muddy creek where we terrorized the frog and crayfish populations, to the corner store where we bought bubble gum, candy bars and comic books.
If on the rare occasion a parent needed to reach one of us, the neighborhood communication network was activated: one mom called another, who sent an older brother or sister down a few doors to find a runner, who scampered or pedaled off furiously to deliver the message.
“Hey, Eckstrom! Your mom says come home!”
“How come?!”
“Dunno … just says come home.”
“Aww.” To the group: “OK, gotta go. Back here after dinner?”
A chorus of “Yeah”s sent me off.
Sure, we had screen time. To this day, I still hold up “The Black Sheep Squadron” and “SWAT” as the greatest night of entertainment ever produced. And Saturday morning cartoons were must-see TV.
At 10 a.m., though, Dad’s kitchen chair would scrape back from the table and he’d appear in the living room a moment later to click off the black and white TV.
“Find something to do.”
For truly long excursions in the woods or to go fishing we put peanut butter sandwiches, apples and gear in our backpacks. Not for us the lightweight nylon, padding and special compartments of today — our backpacks were surplus canvas rucksacks with the faded stenciling “U.S.” and straps that cut into our shoulders.
Water bottles? I carried a surplus metal canteen, its black screw-on cap attached by a little chain and the canvas holder affixed to an old Army web belt.
THE MOST epically challenging trek we could take each summer was when we were at The Camp near Mount Jewett in McKean County.
We’d hike down past the spring and along the course of the Little It’ly (so named because an Italian farmer homesteaded on the land The Camp was built on) to the Kinzua Creek just below Kushequa. We crossed the creek on the Cable Bridge — two metal cables strung on trees. The top cable you held with your hands while your feet negotiated the bottom cable.
Once across, we went up the Pennbrook (that’s what we called it) to fish for brook trout, going up a couple miles. On the way back, we’d jump into the Kinzua at the old Dairy Farm swimming hole.
The last stage of the day was climbing back up the mountain to The Camp — to a 10- or 11-year-old, the seeming equivalent of summiting Everest.
The adults would be waiting in the yard, the fire building in preparation for cooking steaks on the cast-iron grill.
“We were getting ready to come look for you,” they’d say, not really meaning it.
After huge helpings of dinner, accompanied by a cold bottle of cherry Mountain Top pop, we’d sit in the twilight, blinking to stay awake to watch the fireflies light up the yard.
A summer day of youthful freedom utterly seized.
