I can’t say how disappointed I was when I read the letter to the editor on May 16, titled, “We Need to Move on,” by Cattaraugus County Legislator Ginger Schroder.
I wholeheartedly agreed with the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s unanimous decision to oppose the governor’s reopening approach, which ties us to Erie County. But I vehemently disagreed with the “suggestion” that hospitals are coding “every plausible hospital admission” as suspected COVID.
To insinuate that physicians, who are putting their lives on the line to care for COVID-19 patients, are engaging in fraudulent billing practices, based on information from a not-so-well-informed friend, is behavior unbecoming an elected official. In case you are wondering, the physician records the diagnoses that the hospital coding staff then use to submit the bills. Fabrication of the facts in the medical record is unethical and illegal.
To clarify some other points: At the time of the letter’s publication, Olean General Hospital was caring for three COVID-positive patients, not zero; two were critically ill. Hospitals do get reimbursed by Medicare at a slightly higher rate than for a non-COVID positive patient because there are additional costs. But hospitals, by law, are required to care for all patients, which includes those with no insurance and those that are underinsured.
Hospitals do not get paid for “suspected COVID.” If they did, all patients could be considered “suspects” as there is an asymptomatic phase of this disease. To suggest that there is a “lucrative incentive” is misguided.
Nothing within this pandemic has been financially beneficial for hospitals anywhere. As stated numerous times in the media, the financial losses incurred at Olean General and Bradford Regional Medical Center have been devastating due to the cost of increasing our capacity for surge, cancellation of elective surgeries, taking services offline and a drop of between 50-80% in patient activity between our hospitals. UAHS projects a $13 million loss for 2020 due to COVID-19. While this represents a significant improvement from previous loss projections,we still need additional funding and continue to petition our federal representatives to avoid unprecedented losses .
I agree we need to move on. However, it is not just Cattaraugus County that is being crippled. Our entire state, country and world are feeling the devastating economic effects of COVID-19. But please don’t disrespect the people who are trying to keep this nightmare from becoming the new normal. We must take this disease seriously and reopen responsibly and safely.
Dr. William F. Mills, Chief Medical Officer Upper Allegheny Health System