For most of us the countdown to spring’s arrival brings joyful thoughts of awakening after a long winter. Gardening, outdoor walks, bicycling, fishing, cookouts and camping are just some of the pastimes that we look forward to as the days brighten and the weather gets warmer.
Well, the past several weeks, quite a few other things have been foremost in our minds. Health and safety, work and income and home schooling have replaced many of our usual springtime thoughts. Latex gloves, face masks and sanitizing agents have replaced sunscreen, bug spray and baseball caps as protective must-haves. Social distancing at home and work is the substitute for many of our fondest habits, like gathering for picnics or dining at a favorite restaurant.
Nevertheless, through all of this we have remained strong, doing what is necessary to protect our communities and to support those essential workers who perform services we could not do without — not least our medical professionals. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to those who have been hospitalized, as well as to the families who have lost loved ones.
At the same time, we look avidly ahead for the right time to move forward.
In Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” one of her characters declares, “…I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning how to sail my ship.” In many ways our families, friends and communities are displaying this daily. Sectors are beginning to open, some are returning to work, people are going out for walks. There seems to be a faint light ahead, one that we all must look to, albeit with caution. Here at our group of newspapers we are seeing glimpses of things returning to normal, and hope to return to full capacity very soon.
To our readers and advertisers, I say a heartfelt thank you for your continued support of your local newspaper. Community journalism has taken some very hard hits lately, yet I am extremely proud in what our Editorial folks have accomplished in the past few weeks. I want to give a shout-out and a thank you to our management team members, who have been on board all the way through these difficult times, and to our sales and support folks working from home. Great job, everyone.
Finally, to our production folks, those who print, assemble and help deliver your daily and weekly papers, thank you.
Again, I greatly appreciate everyone who continues to support local journalism and your local paper. We are here to help and support you as well. I wish everyone well and hope you all stay safe.
(Jim Bonn is chief operating officer of Bradford Publishing Co.)