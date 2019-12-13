Friday was an extraordinarily busy day at the Olean Food Pantry. As a volunteer, I arrived at nine to help begin stocking shelves. Customers were already waiting in the parking lot even though we don’t start distributing food until ten.
In the four hours that we were open, 76 individuals shopped with us, acquiring a week’s worth of meals (and some lovely holiday extras provided by local churches and charities) for themselves and around 230 family members.
Recently, we conducted a little survey of our customers, asking a single question: What does the Pantry mean to you? Here are just five responses, representative of the 60 that were collected that one day.
“I appreciate the food pantry. If it wasn’t here, I would starve.”
“Without it, we have a hard time getting by.”
“I am a single widow. I have no idea what I would do without the food I get from here!”
“It keeps me from going hungry.”
“I have a great need for the food pantry. It helps me make it through each month without the stress of worrying where my next meal is coming from.”
Despite the fact that Congress voted against policies that would change food stamps in the 2018 Farm Bill, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue recently announced new work requirements for recipients of food stamps.
He said, “We’re taking action to reform our SNAP program in order to restore the dignity of work to a sizable segment of our population and be respectful of the taxpayers who fund the program.”
This move will cause 700,000 people to lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on April 1.
Under current law, able-bodied adults without dependents can receive SNAP benefits for a maximum of three months during a three-year period, unless they’re working or enrolled in an education or training program for 80 hours a month. But states have been able to waive this time limit to ensure access to food stamps during the ups and downs of reentering the workforce.
Before this rule, counties with an unemployment rate as low as 2.5 percent were included in waived areas. The new rule will tighten the criteria for states applying for such waivers, making 6% the minimum unemployment rate for a county to receive a waiver. Our county will not be eligible.
Stacy Dean, vice president of food assistance policy for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, says that the final rule makes it much harder for states with high unemployment to qualify for waivers during a national recession.
“That change really weakens SNAP’s ability to assist the unemployed during an economic downturn,” she said.
Two other proposed rule changes, not yet final, cap deductions for utility allowances and limit access to SNAP for working poor families. A study by the Urban Institute shows that the combined impact of these rules would cut 3.7 million people from SNAP in an average month. Millions more would experience reductions in monthly benefits, and 982,000 students would lose automatic access to free or reduced price school meals.
The administration’s stated goal of “restoring the dignity of work” is a meaningless and cynical set of words that could more aptly be stated as “ramping up our war on the poor.” I can assure you from my vantage point at our local food pantry that the vast majority of individuals who turn to food stamps are not gaming the system.
They are struggling to feed their families and/or themselves. They are not enjoying a cushy tax break that protects their stock portfolios. They are deciding whether to buy insulin or to pay for milk, bread and eggs. They are our friends and neighbors, and many of them do know “the dignity of work”—they work at low-wage jobs that don’t pay enough to provide for the basic requirements of life.
By cutting their benefits, the USDA is behaving like Scrooge at his worst. Is the irony that this announcement was made at Christmastime lost upon those who have full bellies and fuller bank accounts? There are times when I am ashamed of what my government does, and this is one of them.
