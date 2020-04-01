I have heard several pundits, congressmen and even the White House administration claim that “we are now in a war.” Unfortunately, it is a war that we’re woefully unprepared to go into, let alone win.
The U.S. military budget was $716 billion for 2019, an $82 billion increase from 2017. This budget was approved in an effort to keep the U.S. prepared for virtually any military situation that might arise.
In addition, millions are spent on assessing possible security issues that might arise and the recourse that would be needed to address such threats. All of this spending is not to assure that a disaster will not happen, but be to prepared as possible for any such disaster.
Yet both Congress and the White House administration cut drastically the money used to address the health crisis we are faced with today — a foreseen “war” that might cost the lives of thousands of Americans, let alone bring on an economic catastrophe not seen since the Great Depression.
The Obama administration sat down with the incoming Trump administration in an effort to point out the potential of the health crisis we are in today.
Those in his administration realized how close they came to having this disaster unfold with the Ebola crisis. It was only extenuating circumstances that saved them.
Ron Klain, the “Ebola czar” in the Obama administration, recommended creating a pandemic unit attached to the National Security Council after he led the Ebola fight for President Obama. He said it was clear to him then that the U.S. needed to be “prepared for the next one.” This advice was disregarded by the Trump administration.
In 2018, National Security Advisor John Bolton decided to close the pandemic unit. This unit would have been responsible to analyze potential problems that would need to be addressed in a pandemic (our war) and implement actions that would help to prepare us.
Congress and this administration is more than willing to spend billions on preparing the U.S. for its next military crisis but completely ignore making the decisions necessary to insure every possible action is taken to “win” the “health crisis war.”
It is unconscionable to think that healthcare professionals don’t even have masks needed to help protect them while at the front lines of our “war,” let alone such critical — yet so basic — equipment such as ventilators, hospital beds, test kits and facilities for patients.
I can’t imagine how dedicated healthcare professionals, willing to literally put their lives on the line, felt after being told by the CDC to “wear bandanas” because they could not even provide something as basic as mask.
Just imagine how different this scenario could be if only the Trump administration and Congress had made the effort to ensure our “health troops” had access to stockedpiled equipment they need.
Now is not the time to lay blame on anyone for this lack of preparedness. There will be plenty of time for further dividing this nation through accusations, alternate truths, and fingerpointing once this “war” is won. Right now it is time for all Americans and, especially, Congress and the White House to come together and provide our healthcare troops the weapons necessary to win this war.
I implore every American that this is not the time to spin this crisis into some political battle to see who can be the next president or the next congressman, but to realize that unless we all pull together as one army this war could be lost.