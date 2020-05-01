Last week, President Trump responded to a report from a program director in a top-level U.S. science lab that sunlight and certain disinfectants were able to kill the coronavirus quickly. I was watching this innocently with no agenda when he asked if the lab could somehow find a way to use light and disinfectants in future treatments to kill the virus in the human body, mentioning injections.
Immediately, the scientific fact came to mind that is known widely worldwide among scientists, doctors and people, that antibiotics kill bacteria and not viruses. This is why antibiotics are not supposed to be used for the common cold and flu. I was pleased that the president was brainstorming and asking for a new approach to be developed parallel to antibiotics (injections or pills), so that a new substance could be developed to clean the body of the coronavirus the way antibiotics clear the body of harmful bacteria.
Imagine my surprise, then, when many media types immediately pounced on the president’s comments, saying he wanted to inject existing disinfectants into our bodies. How sad, and how twisted.
Those media folks apparently do not understand longstanding and established issues surrounding the limited use of antibiotics and the need to find new ways to kill dangerous viruses in our bodies. And they clearly are ignorant of the creative process: Brainstorming’s first rule is, suspend judgments. Certain media types apparently are unable to suspend their own judgments and knee-jerk reactions.
It’s well known that President Trump can use funny language at times, and this was one of those times. Study the transcript of his comments, however, and it is clear that he was brainstorming, although in an awkward manner.
Trump simply injected brainstorming into American partisan politics. He needs to be more careful how he does this in the future because he is, after all, a national role model. It is unfortunate, however, that certain media types had immediate allergic reactions.
(Terry H. Martin of Little Valley received his doctorate in policy planning and analysis from the policy studies program, 1978, in SUNY Buffalo’s School of Management, and retired after 36 years of working with elected and appointed officials at local, county, regional, state and national levels.)