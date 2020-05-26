Folks, on a recent evening I rode my bike around the Henley Street/St. Bonaventure loop. I passed at least 50 people, none of whom had masks.
It was kind of shocking. Some did not get over, a dozen were huffing hard from running, biking or were talking loudly on phones. Some were not monitoring their children closely enough to keep them at safe distances.
At the very end of the loop, I finally passed a couple who had masks on. Each time I approached someone I pulled up my face covering, as we have been advised to do.
Earlier in the evening, I was on the dikes and passed a half dozen people, none of whom had masks, none of whom moved over.
I saw three large gatherings this weekend for graduations in Allegany and Olean. Driving by, one could observe some were not following precautions.
I have had many folks relay to me their concerns for safety due to those in the community failing to follow guidelines. If you are noting the same thing, will you please reach out to your community leaders to request their assistance in getting out a concise and consistent message of what safety precautions we are to take to prevent this illness to spreading further in our community?
The mixed messages the Trump administration have put out have confused many and have interfered with a community's ability to unite in safe practice.
If you haven't been keeping up with findings on airborne transmission, you might be interested to know that the CDC has associated transmission by air conditioners blowing droplets in restaurants (in China). Yesterday an NPR story relayed that, within an apartment complex (I think also in China), it was determined that the virus was spread to different apartments through air conditioning. It was also cautioned to stay away from folks talking loudly without masks and avoid rooms where many have been talking.
When my phone broke, I was stunned at the number of people at Walmart (Christmas-time volume). Some customers did not have masks or did not have them on properly; people were too close. It is unconscionable that Walmart will become richer at the expense of placing unnecessary risk to their employees' and customer's health.
The virus is still out there, here in our community and in counties surrounding us. It just takes one person, who may not even feel sick, to infect many. Reopening is happening now because it is felt the hospitals will be able to manage the numbers of sick, not because the risk is any less. If only everyone could unite and wear masks when in public whenever droplets could come closer than 6 feet — outdoors or in, we could better protect our community and save the burden on those on the front lines/essential workers.
It is such an easy responsibility to carry out.
(Kathy Hardiman lives in Olean.)