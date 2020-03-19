If Gov. Andrew Cuomo succeeds in tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak, he’ll be criticized for over-reacting. But if we fail to heed his leadership, many could die.
That’s the news out of Italy.
Northern Italy is wealthy, modern and even better equipped with hospitals and healthcare professionals than we are here in New York, but Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal explained how this region is overwhelmed by epidemic. More than 2,000 have died. Hospitals are overflowing.
In some cities, they only admit people under 70 for hospital care. Contagion is decimating the ranks of first responders. And, Italians expect to find many more victims who will have died alone in their homes.
It is true that the virus is most lethal among the very old, and those with impaired immune systems. These could include people undergoing cancer treatment, and mothers-to-be who need immunosuppression in order to carry their babies full term. All of these are people we love and who we would dearly miss in a worst-imagined scenario.
However, from China we have learned that scenarios can indeed be worse. Young, healthy people have died or nearly died when their immune systems suddenly awoke to this “novel virus.” In a tragic, genuine overreaction, their strong immune systems flood their lungs with inflammation and antibodies. These patients require urgent critical care and some do not survive.
Gov. Cuomo has learned from role-model countries that acted proactively, and he learned even more from the cautionary tale of Italy. Successful countries acted decisively, dramatically and fast. Italy dithered. Today, it is too soon to predict our fate or judge our response.
There is a funny meme that provides the real perspective that I feel we need: “Two generations ago our grandparents were called upon to fight a world war and save our way of life. Now we are called upon to wash our hands and sit apart from our friends” (and if you’re sick, by all means wear a mask).
Let’s do our part!
(Jeff Belt is CEO of SolEpoxy in Olean.)