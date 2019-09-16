I am Catholic. Bishop Malone was asked earlier this month to resign, both by Road to Recovery and Movement to Restore Trust (MRT).
Other organizations such as St. Bonaventure University and Change.org have asked for his resignation, as well as numerous Catholics and others. I signed the Change.Org petition to have him removed and encourage others to do so.
When interviewed on WBEN radio, Malone dug in his heels (again) saying he will not resign. He said in part: ”I hope people see it as a deep commitment on my part to be part of the solution and part of the renewal of the diocese.”
He further said, “I am willing to do what I have to do in the time I have left so that whatever bishop is appointed after me will be able to come into a playing field that has been cleaned of the debris.”
Is he obtuse? Are his protectors obtuse? Bishop Malone is currently the largest piece of debris on said playing field. He has become the very face of the priest sexual abuse scandal, particularly in the Buffalo Diocese. Clearly, “the playing field” is getting muddier.
For many months now, his resignation is seen as being imperative in order for him to be “part of the solution.” His empty wish that people see him or his commitment in any other light is not forthcoming. I can’t imagine any other religious organization, especially one as large as the Catholic Church, that would not have him removed from his position long — and I mean long — before it got to this place.
Malone is protected by the power of the church. It is unconscionable. It is embarrassing. As a member of the Diocese of Buffalo, I feel publicly embarrassed every time he digs in his feet. I cringe when I hear Bishop Malone’s monotone voice saying, “I’m sorry,” “I hope that…” and on and on.
He says the Holy Mass with the same mouth. I have had ongoing therapy for many years trying to recover from childhood sexual abuse. It more than messed me up, it destroyed me. The perpetrators were not those with religious ties to the church, they were closer to home. I have called them to account, but they, too, will take no responsibility.
I’m personally at a vulnerable emotional place right now, in therapy, as I continue to work to attain another level of inner healing. Even at the age of 60, the healing of that childhood trauma is ongoing because it crushed my soul and ruined my life. Therefore, every single time I see or hear Malone I am angered and triggered all over again.
Bishop Malone, you are being called to account. People are angry. I am angry. I’m fed up with predators not taking responsibility. They and those who protect them get away with murder — because sexual abuse is a form of soul murder. We cannot recover as long as you are the local poster boy for the sex abuse scandal. You’re holding up my personal healing, the healing of victims of the priest scandal, other victims, the whole Buffalo diocese and every Catholic diocese.
Don’t we pray together at every Mass for forgiveness from God, from our fellow brothers and sisters, “for what I have done and what I have FAILED TO DO?” You mistakenly believe that parishioners are for you rather than against you.
Bishop Malone, Cardinal Whoever, Vatican: The Middle Ages are over. You can’t force us how to feel. Please have the respect and courtesy to hear our many voices and act appropriately. Instead of taking responsibility, you daily repeat the same evasive behavior in what you have FAILED TO DO.
God forgive me, but it offends me that Malone’s picture still hangs on the wall of my local beloved and Holy Church. The sex abuse scandal has given Catholicism a very bad name, ruining the church’s reputation.
Matthew 7:20 reads: “...therefore, by their fruits you shall know them.” The fallout of the scandal on the church today is the consequence of both the action and inaction of men. Prayer won’t fix this. Men made it, men continue to make things worse, yet man has to fix this.
Before God, Bishop Malone, you need to get out of the way. You and your protectors are pushing the church further into the muddy playing field and the pile of mud is getting deeper and higher. That pile is beginning to smell altogether like something else.
(Anastasia Bacon lives in Wellsville.)